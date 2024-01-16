‘It’s Not the End of the World’ book assumptions & omissions spark debate

The head of research at online publication Our World in Data, Hannah Ritchie, joins the Mongabay Newscast to discuss her new “radically hopeful” read, Not the End of the World: How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet. While containing a hopeful array of technological advancements and potential fixes to many environmental issues, Mongabay’s review of the book also finds that several challenges to the implementation of these solutions go unaddressed. Ritchie claims many nations have “decoupled” consumption-based emissions from their economies, for instance, but this is not a consensus opinion among scientists, with some concluding there is “no evidence of the kind of decoupling needed for ecological sustainability.” In this interview, co-host Rachel Donald probes this question and others. Listen here: Solutions to deforestation, climate change, biodiversity loss and many others do exist, but implementing them is far more complex and politically challenging than Ritchie’s book presents. She stresses wanting to write an “apolitical” book; however, to address the scale and scope of the environmental challenges the world faces, acknowledging those geopolitical roadblocks seems essential, Donald stresses. In the book, Ritchie does not wade into that conversation, instead claiming that the affordability of renewables will lead to their widespread adoption, and the book decries alternative economic models (such as degrowth) as being a hindrance to solutions. The author also does not acknowledge or use the well-established planetary boundary framework, which helps the world understand key planetary thresholds inside of which humanity can safely operate. Scientists…This article was originally published on Mongabay

