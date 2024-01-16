The future of forest carbon credits and voluntary markets

This is the fifth article in our five-part series on forest carbon credits and the voluntary market. Read Part One, Part Two, Part Three and Part Four. In the view of many experts and observers, the voluntary carbon trade faces a set of divergent possibilities for its future, and a marked change seems imminent after critiques of the approach reached a fever pitch in 2023. Amid those concerns, opinions have perhaps never been as polarized, particularly when it comes to the credits derived from forest carbon projects. Some say the trade is a vital part of stemming rising temperatures and deforestation. They note that it channels much-needed funds toward protecting forests. But others swear it’s a distraction impeding progress toward a zero-emission — and potentially cooler — future. These opponents of carbon markets say the process for calculating credits from forest carbon projects is fundamentally flawed because it incentivizes overcrediting that stems from inflating both the risk of deforestation and the efficacy of projects meant to address it. What’s more, critics argue, the whole system allows the biggest emitters, mostly in the Global North, to outsource their climate action to less-industrialized tropical forest countries. While there are many project types, the largest subset is classified as REDD+, which is short for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. REDD+ projects tend to focus on the massive carbon sink available in tropical forests, and they account for roughly a quarter of all carbon credits issued, according to the Berkeley Carbon Trading…This article was originally published on Mongabay

