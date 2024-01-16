The waters of the Xingu: A source of life at risk of death

Even before sunrise, along the beaches of the rivers and lakes of Xingu Indigenous Park in the Brazilian Amazon, a series of bonfires appear on the horizon to warm the naked bodies that have just emerged from the water. As the light brightens the day, a haze rises, diluting the movement of figures in a back-and-forth rhythm that will last all day. In Xingu Indigenous Park, rivers and lakes are the children’s kindergarten. Groups of women carry the youngest children to various bathing sessions, initiating them into the art of being a fish from an early age. Soccer training takes place on the beach. Young and old bathe throughout the day, and it’s always a good time to meet up and exchange ideas. At dusk, fishing boats go out in search of food. The rivers that cut through the park, such as the Xingu itself and its tributaries, are true natural arteries that sustain the lives of countless animal species, including humans. The lakes also play a crucial role: they serve as meeting points and offer opportunities for feeding, resting and social interaction. The lakes are also essential for providing water in times of drought, acting as refuges for wildlife and Indigenous people during the driest periods of the year. This natural wealth, however, is at risk. According to Tapi Yawalapiti, one of the chiefs of the Xingu territory, there is rampant criminal deforestation taking place around the park, right where the river sources are. The last three years have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

