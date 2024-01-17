Amazonia in flames: Unlearned lessons from the 2023 Manaus smoke crisis (commentary)

From September to November 2023 Manaus, a city located in the relatively intact forest area in the central part of Brazilian Amazonia, was surprised to find itself under a dense cloud of smoke, with undeniable impacts on human health and the quality of life in the city. Manaus is also the focus controversy surrounding a planned highway construction project that would rebuild and pave BR-319, connecting Manaus to Porto Velho in the state of Rondônia in Brazil`s “arc of deforestation,” specifically in the “AMACRO” region. “AMACRO” stands for the states of Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia, and the area around the junction of these states has become one of Brazil`s main deforestation hotspots in recent years. BR-319 was built by Brazil`s military dictatorship in 1972-1973 but was abandoned by the Ministry of Transportation in 1988 because the cost of maintenance was unjustifiable. Since 2015 a so-called “maintenance” program has progressively improved the road, making it passable during the dry season, but a planned “reconstruction” and paving project has not yet received environmental approval. Obtaining approval and federal funding for this project is a major political priority in Manaus, the capital city of Brazil`s state of Amazonas. The environmental consequences of the planned project would be devastating as BR-319 and associated planned side roads would open approximately half of what remains of Brazil`s Amazon forest to the entry of deforesters (see here, here, here, here, here, here and here). Politicians in Manaus take great pains to avoid any recognition of the project`s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay