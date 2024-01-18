Bee-harming neonicotinoid pesticide has emergency approval again

From BBC
Published19 minutes ago
The UK government has given emergency approval for the use of a pesticide banned because of the harm it can cause bees, for the fourth year in a row.
Permission to use the neonicotinoid on sugar beet seeds has been needed despite a vow by the industry to find an alternative by the end of 2023.
The Wildlife Trusts said the decision was a “deathblow” for wildlife.
The government said it was a “necessary and proportionate measure” to tackle a damaging crop virus spread by aphids.
It added that the product – which has been banned since 2018 – can only be used if an independent, scientifically-verified level of threat posed by the disease, Virus Yellows, is met in March.
That threshold will be a 65% infection across the national sugar beet crop.
The NFU said the Virus Yellows disease had already caused sugar beet crop losses of up to 80% in recent years and threatened an industry with more than 9,500 jobs.
Sugar-beet farmer Michael Sly, who has land across north Cambridgeshire and south Lincolnshire and is the chair of the NFU’s sugar board, said he was “relieved” the derogation had been granted.
He said farmers would “ensure safe and responsible use of the treatment” if the pesticide had to be used.
“The homegrown sugar industry is working hard to find viable, long-term solutions to this disease,” he added.
Environmental and wildlife campaigners warned that the