Sometimes a highway map or an app isn’t detailed enough for outdoor explorers. So, a State College company created a new map featuring Pennsylvania’s parks, forests, and hiking trails. Also, it’s the final week of voting for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year. We’ll learn more about the Allegheny, Youghiogheny and Lackawaxen rivers. Plus, a dance troupe in Reading, Pa. is trying to do their part to improve a riverside park that has an uncertain future. News about Pennsylvania solar energy milestone, a $2 million fine for U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, clean school buses, new PFAS rules and jobs in the outdoors.