Japan hopes sunlight can save stricken Slim Moon lander

Published5 hours ago
Japan may yet manage to salvage its Moon lander, the country’s space agency Jaxa says – if sunlight hits it in the right place.
The Slim spacecraft was turned off just three hours after its historic lunar touchdown on Saturday to save power.
Engineers had realised its solar cells were pointing west, away from the Sun, and could not generate electricity.
But the mission team is now hopeful the situation could improve as lighting conditions shift.
“If sunlight hits the Moon from the west in the future, we believe there’s a possibility of power generation, and we’re currently preparing for restoration,” the Jaxa statement read.
The Slim mission – also nicknamed “Moon Sniper” for its use of precision-landing technologies – made Japan only the fifth nation in history to complete a soft lunar touchdown.
But the joy of seeing the craft complete its controlled descent soon turned to worry as power levels drained away.
Rather than let the battery system go completely flat, the decision was taken to put the craft to sleep.
“The battery was disconnected according to our procedures with 12% power remaining, in order to avoid a situation where the restart (of the lander) would be hampered,” Jaxa said.
“As a result, the spacecraft was switched off at 02:57 (Saturday, Japan time, or 17:57 GMT, Friday).”
Before shutdown, mission