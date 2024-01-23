Lessons from Finland’s attempt to transition to a circular economy

In 2016, Finland became the first country in the world to adopt a national circular economy road map, with the ambition to become a world leader in moving away from an unsustainable “take-make-waste” linear model. A circular economy stands in contrast to the linear and throwaway model prevalent around the world today. The Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), which played an instrumental role in developing the road map, defines the circular economy as “not based on the continual production of more and more goods but on the use of services — sharing, renting and recycling — instead of owning things. Materials are not lost at the end of their useful life but are used to make new products over and over again.” With the world facing increasing pressure on multiple planetary boundaries deemed vital to maintaining Earth’s “safe operating space,” a circular economy is considered one pathway to reduce overconsumption, slash emissions, and move materials in closed loops. In Finland, pursuing circular solutions has the potential to both cut carbon emissions while also reducing pressure on biodiversity, experts say. “We are trying to promote an economy that would fit the limits of natural systems,” says Annukka Berg, a circular economy specialist and senior researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE). “It would be an economy that consumes a sustainable amount of natural resources, is carbon neutral and is beneficial for nature.” Finland was the first country in the world to develop a circular economy roadmap in 2016. Since then, a government…This article was originally published on Mongabay

