New coffee genetic map promises better brews

Scientists have unravelled the genetic secrets of coffee in a discovery they say paves the way for more flavoursome brews.
Researchers in Italy pieced together the most complete genetic map yet of Arabica coffee, the world’s most popular drink.
The new insights into the plant’s genetic make-up will help in the breeding of new coffee crops.
And it may lead to coffee plants that can cope better in a warming world.
“We have produced a new sequence map of coffee, Arabica,” Dr Michele Morgante of the University of Udine in Italy, told BBC News.
“This tool may give us ways to provide coffee growers with better plants that appeal more to the consumers, and cope better with changing climatic conditions.”
The study used the latest DNA sequencing technology to examine the genetic make-up of the Arabica coffee plant in unprecedented detail.
The knowledge allows scientists to hone in on the genes important in coffee production, such as the distinctive sweet, soft flavour of the brew.
It may also help coffee growers develop new varieties of coffee with particular flavours and aromas as well as those able to tolerate tougher growing conditions.
Rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall are altering the conditions under which coffee plants are grown, leading to decreased yields and increased attack from pests and diseases.
The study is published in the scientific journal, Nature Communications.
