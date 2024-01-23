Uncovering the illegal jaguar trade in Bolivia with Emi Kondo | Mongabay Sessions

In the latest episode of Mongabay Sessions, Romi Castagnino, associate video producer at Mongabay, talks with director Emi Kondo about her wildlife documentary, Jaguar Spirit: An Awakening Journey. This documentary delves into the illicit trade of jaguars in Bolivia. Joining forces with Bolivian biologist Angela Nuñez and animal welfare adviser Roberto Vieto from World Animal Protection, Kondo embarks on an expedition that reveals shocking evidence, causing her to question her faith in the nation she holds dear to her identity. Watch the full video to hear Emi Kondo talk about the intricate nature of this illicit problem. Jaguar Spirit is a World Animal Protection/National Geographic-funded film. Banner image of a jaguar. This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay