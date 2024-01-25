Stricken Japanese Moon mission landed on its nose

From BBC
Published49 minutes ago
Japan’s Moon lander ended up on its nose when it made its historic touchdown on the lunar surface.
The first picture of the stricken Slim spacecraft shows it rotated 90 degrees from how it should have come to rest.
This will go some way to explaining the difficulties it has had in generating the electricity needed to operate.
The image was captured by the small baseball-sized robot called Sora-Q that was ejected from Slim moments before touchdown last Friday.
“An abnormality in the main engine affected the landing attitude of the spacecraft,” the Japanese space agency Jaxa said.
To get the picture to Earth, Sora-Q first had to transmit it to a second roving robot, Lunar Excursion Vehicle 1, or Lev-1. This hopping vehicle has radio equipment that can contact mission control independently of Slim.
The lander itself was shut down three hours after arrival because it could not get its solar cells to work. With the battery rapidly draining, Jaxa officials took the decision to hibernate Slim.
Their assumption – which seems to be borne out by the Sora-Q image – is that the main spacecraft is orientated in a way that prevents the solar cells from seeing the Sun.
The hope is to wake Slim when lighting angles change at its landing location.
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
INCRA as a regulatory agency | Chapter 3 of “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon”
-
Hotter seas lead to coral bleaching along Colombia’s coast, 2023 expeditions find
-
Maluku farmers sweat El Niño drought as Indonesia rice prices surge
-
Rare snow leopard sighting in Nepal’s ‘home of tiger’ puzzles conservationists