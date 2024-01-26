RSPB Birdwatch 2024: Fewer wild birds visiting UK gardens

From BBC
Fewer wild birds are visiting UK gardens, with greenfinches, starlings and sparrows seeing the greatest decline, according to the RSPB.
It comes as the conservation charity launches its annual Big Garden Birdwatch, the world’s biggest wildlife citizen science project.
The once plentiful species are being spotted much less frequently than when the survey was launched 45 years ago.
But there are winners too. Goldfinches, woodpigeons and parakeets are thriving.
New analysis of data from the surveys show that a well established fall in wild bird sightings is continuing, with gardens being visited by four fewer birds an hour than two decades ago.
Instead of an average 28 birds visiting, now UK gardens see just 24 on average.
Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB told the BBC: “Sadly this snapshot is a reminder of how many of our most loved birds are at the forefront of the nature and climate emergency.”
Climate change is affecting bird populations because it is disrupting the pattern of the seasons. When spring comes early, for example, birds breed sooner than usual and that means baby birds can sometimes face sudden changes in temperature or a shortage of food.
The charity’s Big Garden Birdwatch (BGBW) survey, has been taking place over the last weekend in January every year since 1979.
Up to half a million people take part each year, spending an hour watching birds in their gardens, from their balcony or in a local park.
