Scientists warn of ‘extinction crisis’ stalking Africa’s raptors

Secretarybirds build their nests high in flat-topped acacia trees to avoid land-bound predators. So when researcher Wesley Gush climbed up those trees to get to their nests, he knew it was a surprise for them. What the nestlings did surprised him too: They played dead, according to Gush. But a new study warns that the extirpation of secretarybirds (Sagittarius serpentarius) is a very real possibility. Populations of the charismatic long-legged raptors saw an 80% decline in four regions across Africa, researchers estimated, reflecting a broader trend among raptors. These apex predators are disappearing across the continent, leading Philip Shaw, first author of the Nature Ecology & Evolution paper, to warn of an “extinction crisis.” Raptors stand out among birds thanks to their razor-sharp vision, piercing talons and hooked beaks, which makes them such effective hunters of everything from other birds to mammals. Around 106 diurnal raptor species, those active in the daytime, are known to science from the African continent. Shaw and his colleagues rounded up data on 42 of these raptor species and found that 37 species were on the decline. “When you start removing raptors, it could have a cascading effect throughout the ecosystem,” he said, “and it’s usually fairly unpredictable.” The raptors they studied included vultures that feed on carcasses, which may not sound particularly glamorous but is a vital ecological function. Their importance can come home in surprising and disturbing ways. One well-documented case of what happens when raptors vanish comes from India. Vulture populations were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

