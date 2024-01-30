Can ‘degrowth’ solve our ecological, social & economic problems?

Research published in the journal Humanities and Social Sciences Communications finds that just in the United States, trillions of dollars are wasted on things that do not improve the quality of life for Americans. Podcast guest Timothée Parrique, an economist and researcher at the Lund University School of Economics and Management, argues this is strong evidence that the United States (and other wealthy, industrialized nations) could significantly scale back production and consumption, thereby decreasing their impact on the planet’s stretched ecological limits — the Planetary Boundaries — allowing low- and middle-income nations the latitude they need to raise their standards of living. The concept behind this idea is called “degrowth,” says Parrique. On this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, he explains exactly how and why he believes it’s time to rethink the global economy and consider how this model could be used to address the planetary polycrisis. Listen here: Degrowth is generally a misunderstood concept — previous podcast guest Hannah Ritchie, an author and data scientist at Our World in Data, criticized degrowth in her book Not the End of the World, but she was not able to articulate precisely what that meant when asked by co-host Rachel Donald during the interview. Ritchie argued that economies need to continually develop to raise the standard of living for low- and middle-income nations, but she did not specify which variables of the economy, how, in what way or for how long. In this interview, Parrique dissects these questions in more detail, explaining…This article was originally published on Mongabay

