Young science writer award goes national

From BBC

Published31 minutes ago

Image source, ABSW

A national award for young science writers, supported by the BBC, is now open to school children around the UK.

The competition was developed by the Association of British Science Writers (ABSW) to “get young people thinking about the big questions in science.”

For the last two years, it was run in a few UK regions but is now open to children from non-selective state schools across the country.

The previous award-winning essays were published on the BBC News website.

Your chocolate bar – my family's struggleFriendly fungi help forests fight climate change

The competition is for children from state funded schools and those who are home schooled with disabilities and who cannot attend school in person.

Students aged 14-16 years are invited to submit an 800-word essay in one of the following five categories:

Climate & EnvironmentArtificial Intelligence (AI) & TechnologyEngineering the FutureHealthcare & Life ScienceMaths & Physical Sciences

Andy Extance, chair of the ABSW said the quality of the winning entries from the past two years had been “astounding”.

“This shows how important it is to focus the award on students from state schools and it highlights that they would do just as amazingly if not even better in science writing and journalism careers as those from more privileged backgrounds.”

Entries can be submitted online until 4 March, 2024.

