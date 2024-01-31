In eastern Indonesia, a child adventurer discovers a new giant stick insect

KUPANG, Indonesia — In March 2021, Davis Marthin Damaledo set out on foot accompanied by his father, Dantje, to pursue his childhood fascination with the natural world around his home in eastern Indonesia. As the father and son made progress through the countryside near Oemasi village, in the west of Timor Island, 14-year-old Davis was grateful to have a companion. “The location was quite far away,” Davis, now aged 17, told Mongabay Indonesia. “If I was by myself, I’d have just searched near home.” As the pair walked further into the interior, Davis came across a creature that looked unusual to him. In March last year, Frank H. Hennemann, an associate researcher at Canada’s Montréal Insectarium, together with colleagues from the American Museum of Natural History and City University of New York, published the findings of Davis’s exploration from that day in the journal Faunitaxys. “The new stick insect Nesiophasma sobesonbaii n. sp. from the island of Timor is described and illustrated from both sexes and eggs,” the authors noted. “It is the first species of the genus Nesiophasma Günther, 1934 to be recorded from Timor and the second species of Phasmatodea known from the island.” The new stick insect Nesiophasma sobesonbaii. Image by Davis Martin Damaledo. Stick to the plan Davis decided to gently collect the unknown insect to make further inquiries. On returning home, he contacted Garda Bagus Damastra, founder of the Indonesian Mantis and Phasmid Forum (IMPF), a science collective with around 3,600 members. Garda’s own story…This article was originally published on Mongabay

