Indonesian utility PLN ordered to disclose coal plants’ emissions data

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s freedom-of-information clearinghouse has ordered state-owned electricity utility PLN to disclose emissions data for some of the country’s biggest coal-fired power plants. The decision by the Public Information Commission (KIP) comes in response to a complaint filed in 2023 by Margaretha Aquina, a lawyer for the international program at U.K.-based advocacy group Earthsight. The complaint centered on PLN’s refusal to disclose upon request emissions and waste management data for its coal plants in Suralaya, Banten province, and Ombilin, West Sumatra province. In its Jan. 18 decision, the KIP said the data in question are public information, given that PLN is owned by the state and thus funded by the public, and should therefore be released to the public. But while the KIP ordered the release of the emissions data from Suralaya, a fleet of eight coal-fired plants, and Ombilin, a single plant, it ordered the release of waste management data only from the Ombilin plant. PLN had argued that the requested data constituted trade secrets and could be misused to spread disinformation, and thus should be kept out of the public view. “If data like this that benefits the public [if disclosed] is treated like a trade secret, then imagine the consequence,” Margaretha said at a press conference last year. “Imagine how journalists could assess where does the pollution in Jakarta come from. Imagine if there’s a captive coal plant that’s so polluting and its emission data is treated as confidential.” She cited past instances in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay