Mangrove crab sustainability is vital for fishers in Indonesia’s Aru Islands

CENTRAL ARU, Indonesia — One afternoon last November, Natanel Ginobal, 67, drove his motorboat to check the mud crabs caught by the traps he had installed earlier the day. He had to move quickly before the tide started receding and made it much more difficult for him to harvest his catch of the day. Natanel had set 15 traps between the roots of mangrove plants (Rhizophora) in a narrow river inlet that required him to switch from the motorboat and use a smaller boat to maneuver through the mangrove gaps. This is a common practice among the many mud crab fishers, like Natanel, in Lorang village of Aru Islands district in Maluku province. The crab traps were placed between 30 and 50 centimeters (12 and 20 inches) below the water surface, specifically designed to lure the creature with a small fish and close shut once it took the bait. After checking the traps one by one, Natanel found seven of them containing crabs. "The karaka [crab] catch is good. I estimate the total price at over 1 million rupiah [$63]," he told Mongabay-Indonesia with a big smile across his face. A recent rapid survey in Lorang village by Indonesian researchers, however, has indicated signs of depletion in the abundance of mud crabs, sparking new concerns among local fishers who depend on the marine creature for their livelihoods.

