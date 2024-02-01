Freeing trees of their liana load can boost carbon sequestration in tropical forests

The liana is an opportunistic plant, a vine that, in the right conditions, can smother a tree as it hitches a ride up to the top of the forest canopy. It’s estimated that 250 million hectares of managed forest are affected by rampant liana growth, as the plant thrives where the forest floor has been disturbed by clearing activities like logging, as well as natural events such as wildfires and hurricanes. “Liana” is a catch-all name for long, woody vining plants, many species of which are native to tropical forests around the world. While the negative effects of lianas on tree growth have been known for some time, a study published in 2023 in the journal Forest Ecology and Management has revealed the carbon benefits of stripping back these woody vines and allowing the trees to grow unencumbered. The study found that in selectively logged forests, where certain tree species are commercially cut and the rest left standing as an alternative to clear-cut felling, freeing just five trees per hectare of their liana load across the 250 million hectares of degraded managed land could remove 800 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere over 30 years — averaging 3.2 tons of CO2 removed per hectare — as well as boosting sustainable timber production. And all at a cost of just $1.50 per hectare. The research is based on managed forests that have previously been disturbed, explains Ethan Belair, a natural climate solutions forester at The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and one…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay