Livelihoods at stake as Lake Victoria’s papyrus swamps come under pressure: Photos

As the sun rises over the wetlands on the shores of Lake Victoria, papyrus harvesters set out into the swamps to harvest stalks of papyrus. At the docks, fishermen returning from a night’s work haul their boats onto the shore. The deep, ringing song of the papyrus gonolek (Laniarius mufumbiri) and the hooting of the blue-headed coucal (Centropus monachus) drift out from the reeds. Papyrus swamps at dawn, near Kisumu, Kenya. Victoria. Image by Patrick B. Newcombe. The calls of birds and men, and the fish and reeds piled high, appear to be signs of a flourishing ecosystem. These papyrus swamps, which form on the edges of Lake Victoria and other lakes and rivers in the region, are a haven for range-restricted birds and cichlid fish populations that have survived the introduction of commercially-valuable fish like Nile perch (Lates niloticus). A range of factors, including potential overharvesting of papyrus (Cyperus papyrus) and the conversion of the swamps for agriculture and construction, threaten this remarkable ecosystem. Many coastal residents who rely on the swamps for their livelihoods have begun to voice concerns about the ecosystem’s future. Dickson Omondiwao weaves dried papyrus reeds into a mat that will be sold in the nearby city of Kisumu. He says that this work – which he has been doing since 1985 – has enabled him to pay school fees for his four children. Image by Patrick B. Newcombe. An ecosystem that supports livelihoods Dickson Omondiwao has worked in the papyrus swamps of Kenya’s Kisumu…This article was originally published on Mongabay

