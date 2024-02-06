How to achieve the regularization of rural land in private properties in Peru? | Chapter 4 of “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon”

Regularizing land tenure on landscapes where private property predominates is more challenging than on landscapes occupied by communal landholdings. In part, this is due to their greater number, but the task is further complicated by the limited resources of their owners and the chaotic nature of frontier landscapes. The Censo Nacional Agropecuario of 2012 enumerated about 3.7 million private properties in all of Peru and the first two phases of the PTRT programme registered approximately two million of these landholdings into what would eventually become the SICAR database The overwhelming majority are located on the coast or in the highlands, where PTRT technicians and regional authorities have succeeded in the saneamiento of about 75 per cent of all private properties. Unfortunately, the limited technical capacity of the regional offices in lowland provinces, exacerbated by administrative reshuffling that preceded the implementation of PTRT3, has impeded progress in Amazonian jurisdictions. A comparison of data compiled by the agriculture ministry (MINAGRI) and the census (INEI) are broadly similar (Table 4.6); however, an inspection of spatial data available in the public domain reveals that tens of thousands of farmsteads have not been incorporated into either database. It is difficult to know with any level of precision how many smallholdings actually exist in the region, but ‘back of the envelope’ estimates suggest that the number of farmsteads in the region is well over 500,000, implying that the process of saneamiento is less than 25 per cent complete. When the other departments with tropical provinces are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

