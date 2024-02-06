Unique flying reptile soared above Isle of Skye

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
A unique species of flying reptile, or pterosaur, that lived 168-166 million years ago has been discovered on the Isle of Skye.
Its wings, shoulders, legs and backbone were found in a rock on a beach, but the fossil’s skull was missing.
Scientists were surprised to find a pterosaur from this period off Scotland’s west coast – they were thought to mostly live in China.
The creature – called Ceoptera – is the second pterosaur found on Skye.
Its name comes from the Scottish Gaelic word cheò, meaning mist, and is a reference to the Gaelic name of Isle of Syke – Eilean a’ Cheò or Isle of Mist.
Fossils from this era, called the Middle Jurassic, are extremely rare, says Dr Liz Martin-Silverstone at the University of Bristol who used a CT scanner to make a 3D digital model of the fossil.
“Finding anything from that time period that’s more than just a single bone is really exciting,” she says.
The creature probably had a wing-span of around 1m to 1.5m.
Prof Steve Brusatte, who was not involved in the research, says it was unique to Scotland. The research proves that a type of pterosaur between the primitive and advanced stages of evolution existed, he adds.
“This is the time before birds, so pterosaurs ruled the sky. This research shows that pterosaurs were common animals in Scotland, soaring over the heads of dinosaurs,” he said.