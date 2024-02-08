Annual South Pacific fisheries meeting nets bottom trawling controversy

When the body that manages fisheries across the vast international waters of the South Pacific Ocean met earlier this month, it made key decisions on bottom trawling, labor rights, observation of squid-fishing vessels, and transshipment at sea, a practice that can obscure the origin of illegally caught seafood. The annual conference of the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (SPRFMO), an intergovernmental body, took place in Manta, Ecuador, between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2. In what was perhaps the most controversial outcome of the meeting, delegates failed to adopt a proposal to complete the implementation of bottom trawling rules passed in 2023. Those rules stated that, within fisheries management areas, 70% of taxa indicating the presence of vulnerable marine ecosystems (VMEs), such as certain corals and sponges, must be set aside for protection. Implementing the rules would have reduced the areas open to bottom trawling, a destructive fishing practice that involves dragging heavy gear along the seabed. Five of the nine fisheries management areas in SPRFMO waters would have had such reductions. Aotearoa New Zealand, nearly the only country to trawl the South Pacific high seas, together with the Faroe Islands, blocked the implementation of the rules. Generally, proposals at SPRMFO must pass by consensus, so it takes only one delegation to block a measure. The result is that the rules adopted last year remain in place, but weakened, because a central piece — the 70% rule — hasn’t been implemented. Map shows the area under the convention of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

