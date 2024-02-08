Climbing Everest? You need to bring your poo back

From BBC
Published40 minutes ago
People climbing Mount Everest will now have to clear up their own poo and bring it back to base camp to be disposed of, authorities have said.
“Our mountains have begun to stink,” Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Pasang Lhamu rural municipality, told the BBC.
The municipality, which covers most of the Everest region, has introduced the new rule as part of wider measures being implemented.
Due to extreme temperatures, excrement left on Everest does not fully degrade.
“We are getting complaints that human stools are visible on rocks and some climbers are falling sick. This is not acceptable and erodes our image,” Mr Mingma adds.
Climbers attempting Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, and nearby Mount Lhotse will be ordered to buy so-called poo bags at base camp, which will be “checked upon their return”.
During climbing season mountaineers spend most of their time at base camp acclimatising to the altitude, where separate tents are erected as toilets, with barrels underneath collecting the excrement.
But once they begin their treacherous journey things get more difficult.
Most climbers and support staff tend to dig a hole but the higher you go up the mountain, some locations have less snow, so you have to go to the toilet out in the open.
Very few people bring their excrement back in biodegradable bags when climbing Mount Everest’s summit, which can take weeks.
Rubbish remains