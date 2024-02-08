Wales farmer protests 'more or less inevitable'

From BBC

Published5 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

By Steffan MessengerBBC Wales environment correspondent

Protests by farmers in Wales are now “more or less inevitable”, according to industry leaders.

Unions warned of “huge unrest” over planned Welsh government reforms.

Farmers are meeting at Carmarthen showground later to discuss the situation after more than 1,000 went to a meeting in Welshpool last week.

The Welsh government urged farmers to take part in a consultation on the plans, which it said could still change.

Financial support for farmers and the rules they must follow are undergoing changes across the UK.

Since Brexit the EU has had no say over farming policy, which the Welsh government now controls in Wales.

It has been working on a new subsidy scheme for farms, set to come in from 2025.

The aim is to reward “sustainable” food production and practices that help tackle climate change and nature loss.

To be eligible for the new payments farms must ensure 10% of land is planted with trees and 10% is treated as wildlife habitat.

Unions argue this will be unworkable for many.

Image source, FAMILY PHOTO

They say the scheme’s checklist of requirements will mean more paperwork.

A third and final consultation on the scheme is ongoing.

Information events organised separately by unions and the Welsh government have drawn crowds in every county.

