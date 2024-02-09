Dinosaur Island: 40 years of discoveries on Skye

From BBC
Parts of the Isle of Skye have been found to have fossils key to understanding dinosaurs of the Middle Jurassic period.
Forty years ago a scientific paper written by a young student revealed for the first time the presence of dinosaur fossils on the Isle of Skye.
Since then, a whole host of discoveries have been made including a “dinosaur disco” made up of dozens of footprints, a bone from an ancestor of the T-rex and the fossils of winged reptiles called pterosaurs.
It was 1982 and 22-year-old first-year Leicester University PhD student Julian Andrews was on a field trip to Skye’s rugged north coast.
The young scientist was not looking for dinosaurs.
He was seeking to better understand the environmental conditions the island’s ancient Middle Jurassic sedimentary rocks were formed in.
“It was towards the end of the morning and, as you do when you are in the field, I walked away from where we were working to look at the whole context,” says Andrews,