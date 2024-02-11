Water chiefs' bonuses to be blocked over pollution

From BBC
Executives at water companies could lose their bonuses in future if the firm they run causes environmental damage, like letting illegal sewage spills pollute a beach or river.
Environment Secretary Stephen Barclay said it was time water company bosses “took responsibility”.
Campaigners and opposition parties said they had been calling for restrictions on water boss bonuses for some time.
Regulator Ofwat will run a consultation on the proposal later this year.
This will determine whether the plan will go ahead and what types of incidents would cost someone their bonus.
Mr Barclay said the sanction should apply to any company that had committed “serious criminal breaches”.
“Tougher action” was needed to address water companies’ “poor performance”, he said.
“No-one should profit from illegal behaviour,” he said.
“In cases where companies have committed criminal breaches, there is no justification whatsoever for paying out bonuses. It needs to stop now.”
If the plan does go ahead, it would affect bonuses for the financial year April 2024/25 and would apply to water companies in England and Wales.
From Monday the regulator, Ofwat, has a range of other new tools at its disposal, designed to hold companies to account.
They include the ability to fine firms up to 10% of their turnover for providing poor customer service.