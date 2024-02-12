Ecuador government weighs delaying closure of controversial ITT oil block

The government in Ecuador is looking for ways to keep open a controversial oil block in the Amazon Rainforest, defying the results of a referendum to close the operation due to pollution and public health risks. Officials said they are considering ways to avoid closing the 43-ITT oil block, located inside Yasuní National Park in the eastern Amazon, despite the results of a national referendum last year to halt drilling. “The entire system of the rule of law is at risk if the people’s will isn’t fulfilled,” said Pedro Bermeo, a spokesperson for YASunidos, an anti-extractives group that organized the referendum. “This is fundamental to a functioning democracy.” Over 5 million people voted to close the oil block last year, which was producing around 57,000 barrels per day across 12 oil platforms and 230 wells, according to PetroEcuador, the state-owned oil company. Since opening in 2016, the massive operation has led to numerous oil spills and the construction of a road through the 82,000-hectare (202,626-acre) reserve, threatening biodiversity as well as Indigenous groups, many of them living in voluntary isolation. Although the terms of the referendum require all oil infrastructure to be dismantled within one year — meaning the block should be closed by August — several officials have called for a “moratorium” on the closure to protect the economy. Crude oil makes up around a third of Ecuador’s exports, and the oil block was expected to bring in around $14 billion over the next 20 years, according to PetroEcuador.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

