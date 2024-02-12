Landmark report on migratory species underlines threats to Asia’s wildlife

Populations of protected migratory species are plummeting worldwide and “levels of extinction risk are rising,” according to a landmark report that emphasized the devastating threats facing Southeast Asia’s transboundary wildlife. The release of the United Nations-backed report, branded as the first comprehensive, global study on migratory species, coincides with the Conference of the Parties for the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, or CMS COP14 in short. The borderless nature of migratory species makes them ideal showrunners for these negotiations on multicountry conservation efforts. Besides the cultural significance of many of these species, migrating wildlife also play a critical role in ecosystems. For example, migratory fish transfer nutrients between marine, freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, while migratory birds and bats disperse seeds and pollinate flowers. Of the roughly 1,200 species listed on the convention, nearly half are suffering population declines, and one in five are threatened with extinction. While the migratory species report studied each major animal group, fish were by far in the direst state, with 97% of fish species listed on the convention at threat of extinction. A haul of fish caught from the Tonle Sap River in Longvek city, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Phnom Penh. Image by Anton L. Delgado. The Living Planet Index monitored nearly 16,000 populations of more than 1,700 different migratory species from 1970 to 2017, finding an overall average decline of 15% across all species. “It really is the first time this data has been brought together,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

