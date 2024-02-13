Indus River dolphins’ survival is our responsibility (commentary)

The Indus River dolphin, an ancient species steeped in myth and legend, is a symbol of Pakistan’s rich natural heritage. Their resurgence from near extinction is a beacon of hope, yet their existence remains precariously balanced on the edge, threatened by both human-made and natural challenges. The Indus River dolphins, scientifically known as Platanista gangetica minor, are distinguished by their elongated noses and small, nearly vestigial eyes. Adapted to life in the murky waters of the Indus River, they represent a subspecies of the South Asian river dolphin. Once thriving in the lower parts of the Indus and its tributaries, their numbers have alarmingly dwindled due to various environmental stresses. From an estimated population of around 10,000 in the late 19th century, the dolphins’ numbers plummeted to a mere 617 by 2001. While the construction of dams and barrages in the mid-20th century played a significant role in fragmenting their habitat, current environmental challenges pose even greater threats. Climate change, with its altered river flows, increased temperatures, and extreme weather events, exacerbates the situation. Moreover, human activities such as gold mining in the Indus River significantly contribute to the degradation of their habitat. Gold mining in the region, often conducted with little regard for environmental conservation, is a significant source of river pollution. The use of toxic chemicals like mercury and cyanide in the extraction process contaminates the river water, harming not only the dolphins but the entire aquatic ecosystem. Sedimentation from mining activities also disrupts the river flow, affecting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

