Risky development in Uttarakhand: Interview with environmentalist Ravi Chopra

In India, the majority of the population resides in rural areas, and the concept of development is often associated with urbanization. However, in environmentalist Ravi Chopra's mind, rural development must be intricately tied to an area's natural resources. "In the rural areas, the lives of people depend very critically on their immediate surroundings," Chopra says. Families get their water from a nearby well or pond, farmers get fertilizer from animal dung, villagers get firewood from nearby forests. "So if you change anything in the rural environment, you affect the lives of the rural people immediately." Chopra is a veteran conservationist in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand who is renowned for his efforts to preserve natural resources within the Himalayan region. He is also the director of the People's Science Institute, a nonprofit public interest research organization that serves the needs of rural populations. Chopra's career came to international light in November, when a segment of the Silkyara tunnel under construction collapsed, trapping 41 workers for 17 days. The story made headlines around the world, highlighting questions of environmental sustainability that Chopra had raised years earlier. The 4.5-kilometer (2.8-mile) tunnel is part of a massive 900-km (552-mi) two-lane national highway project called Char Dham. In 2019, Chopra was appointed as chairperson of a "high-powered committee" created by the Supreme Court to review the project, which aims to provide year-round accessibility to Uttarakhand's four major Hindu pilgrimage sites: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri. It's a mountainous region prone to landslides and…

