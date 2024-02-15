Lift-off! Private company launches for the Moon in Florida

From BBC

Ready, set, lift off… on our live coverage, at last.

We’re still a few minutes away from today’s Moon launch, which is set to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 06:05 GMT (01:05 EST).

But if the company, Intuitive Machines, is successful in getting their spacecraft out of Earth’s orbit, it will be one essential step closer to claiming the title of being the first commercial spacecraft to land on the Moon.

That historic title, of course, can’t officially be claimed until Odysseus – the nickname for the spacecraft – actually touches down on the lunar surface, which the Houston-based firm says should happen towards the end of the month.

We won't be providing minute-by-minute updates by text in this page.