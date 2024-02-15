Methane mega-leak exposed in Kazakhstan

From BBC
Published56 minutes ago
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
One of the worst methane leaks ever recorded took place last year at a remote well in Kazakhstan, new analysis shared with BBC Verify has shown.
It is estimated that 127,000 tonnes of the gas escaped when a blowout started a fire that raged for over six months.
Methane is much more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
Buzachi Neft, the company that owns the well, denies a “substantial amount” of methane was leaked.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator, the environmental impact of such a leak is comparable to that of driving more than 717,000 petrol cars for a year.
“The magnitude and the duration of the leak is frankly unusual,” said Manfredi Caltagirone, head of the UN’s International Methane Emissions Observatory. “It is extremely big.”
The leak began on 9 June 2023, when a blowout was reported during drilling at an exploration well in the Mangistau region, southwestern Kazakhstan, starting a fire that raged continuously until the end of the year.
It was only brought under control on 25 December 2023. Local authorities told the BBC work is currently being carried out to seal the well with cement.
Natural gas is primarily made of methane, a gas that is transparent to the human eye.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-11r1m41-RichTextComponentWrapper