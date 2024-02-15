US spacecraft blasts off towards Moon's south pole

From BBC
A privately-owned spacecraft headed for the Moon has blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
If the spacecraft Odysseus’s mission is successful, its owner Intuitive Machines will make history as the first private company to land on the Moon.
All previous landings have been carried out by national space agencies.
The robotic craft will attempt to land on the lunar surface’s south pole, where scientists hope there could be a source of water.
It is the second commercial mission to be funded by the US space agency Nasa, as it seeks to encourage private missions to the Moon as a way to expand its reach in space.
The craft launched at 01:05 EST (06:05GMT) on top of a Falcon 9 rocket made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
Minutes later, the first stage of the rocket was released as planned and returned to Earth.
It was the third attempt, after bad weather prevented a launch in January and another was called off on Wednesday due to irregular methane temperatures.
There is still a long way to go before the mission can be called a success.
“We have to be humble about it,” a representative for Intuitive Machines said on Thursday minutes before the launch.
“We looked at every mission that’s gone to the Moon to learn from those mistakes,” he added.
