Herbicide used in Bangladesh tea production threatens biodiversity & health

Tea has been an integral part of Bangladeshi life for long. From breakfast to evening chat, tea is a favorite drink to serve. Besides Bangladesh, tea is among the most popular drinks in countries like India, China, Japan and the United Kingdom. During British colonial rule, the first tea production in Bangladesh started in 1840 on the slopes of the Chittagong hills. However, the first commercial tea garden was established in 1857 in Malnicherra, in the eastern city of Sylhet. Due to the drink’s popularity, tea production as well as the number of commercial gardens increased over time. According to the Bangladesh Tea Board, the country currently has 168 commercial tea estates and tea gardens with an area of 113,112 hectares (279,506 acres), which produce more than 60,000 tons of tea annually, making the country the world’s 12th-largest tea producer. At the same time, concern over the environmental and ecological damages of tea production has come to the forefront as tea producers have been using the harmful chemical glyphosate as an herbicide, as a quick remedy to rid tea gardens of weeds and other unwanted plants. In order to find out the volume of glyphosate used in Bangladesh’s tea gardens, Mongabay talked to several workers. A tea plantation in Chittagong, Bangladesh. Image by Tareq Uddin Ahmed via Flickr (CC BY 2.0). “We use medicine [herbicide] in the tea garden to kill the grass [weeds]. After spraying, all the grass melts into the soil within 15 days,” said one tenured employee…This article was originally published on Mongabay

