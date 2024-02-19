‘High Seas Treaty’ name is inaccurate and should center biodiversity (commentary)

In later 2023, the international community concluded negotiations for a new ocean governance treaty, formally called the “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.” Throughout the negotiations, the treaty was referred to as the “BBNJ” agreement (or treaty, or instrument), which stands for “biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction.” Indeed, the UN website hosting key information about the negotiations and subsequent agreement is www.un.org/bbnj. But as the negotiations wound down, a re-branding effort began, which dubbed the new agreement the ‘High Seas Treaty.’ This new name is supposed to be pithier and more accessible to the public. It can now be found in academic articles, popular media, and government communications. We argue that this choice – calling it the ‘High Seas Treaty’ – is significant, and a mistake. That name has three basic problems: (1) it misrepresents the scope of the BBNJ agreement, ignoring the international seabed (Area); (2) it elevates the freedom of the seas principle to the detriment of the common heritage of humankind principle; and (3) it excludes the focus of the agreement which is biodiversity, and specifically reversing biodiversity loss. These problems will grow in significance as we enter the implementation phase of the treaty. A manatee. Image via Pixabay (Public domain). ‘High Seas Treaty’ is inaccurate The BBNJ agreement applies to the Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (ABNJ), which means both the high seas and the Area…This article was originally published on Mongabay

