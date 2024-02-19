On Kaho’olawe, new technology could restore a sacred Hawaiian island

To bring seabirds back to Kaho‘olawe, you need to first find the cats. And to find the cats on Kaho‘olawe, you need to know where to find the bombs. Eleven kilometers, about 7 miles, off the coast of Maui, the island of Kaho‘olawe — the smallest of the main Hawaiian Islands — presents conservationists with a unique opportunity. Small, remote, and sparsely inhabited by humans, it’s almost a perfect location to restore populations of the native seabirds that have been otherwise devastated across Hawai‘i. The one problem? Cats. Brought to Kaho‘olawe by American ranchers in the 1800s, these feral felines, roughly estimated at 500 to 600 animals, eat seabird eggs and chicks. They also attack the adult birds. But to remove them, ecologists have to navigate a landscape still scattered with unexploded ordnances left by four decades of U.S. military testing. “Everywhere you look are cats, cats, cats,” says Timo Sullivan, former director of drone programs at the nonprofit Island Conservation, who directed the organization’s prior work on Kaho‘olawe. “There’s almost nowhere safe for seabirds to rest.” Partnering with the company Conservation X Labs and the island’s other conservation groups, Island Conservation has developed a new system, called Sentinel, that seeks to change the birds’ fate. Sentinel pairs AI-powered camera traps with a remotely operated drone, allowing researchers to collect data on the island’s invasive cats remotely and minimizing the need for travel. The system could be groundbreaking not only for the island’s seabirds, but for a much larger ecological…This article was originally published on Mongabay

