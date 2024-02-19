One woolly mammoth's journey at the end of the Ice Age

From NPR

Lately, paleoecologist Audrey Rowe has been a bit preoccupied with a girl named Elma. That’s because Elma is … a woolly mammoth. And 14,000 years ago, when Elma was alive, her habitat in interior Alaska was rapidly changing. The Ice Age was coming to a close and human hunters were starting early settlements. Which leads to an intriguing question: Who, or what, killed her? In the search for answers, Audrey traces Elma’s life and journey through — get this — a single tusk. Today, she shares her insights on what the mammoth extinction from thousands of years ago can teach us about megafauna extinctions today with guest host Nate Rott.

Thoughts on other ancient animal stories we should tell? Email us at shortwave@npr.org and we might make a future episode about it!

Read the full article from NPR