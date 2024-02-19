Right to roam countryside 'closed off' to walkers

From BBC
Published5 hours ago
Walkers are being shut out of 2,500 landscapes and beauty spots where there is a right to roam but no legal right to access them, campaigners say.
In England, 8% of land is designated “open country” but researchers found 2,700 hectares surrounded by private land with no public right of way.
Often the only way to reach these so-called “access islands” is to trespass.
The government said it was considering how to deal with the problem as it maps open access land in the future.
Parcels of mountain, moorland, heathland, downland and commons were mapped and designated as “open country” as part of the Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) Act 2000 and a legal right to roam applies there.
But “right to roam” campaigners say that, by combining Natural England’s CRoW Act mapping with local authority public rights of way maps, they have identified hundreds of fragmented areas of open country which do not have footpaths connected to them or are not close to roads.
Lewis Winks, who carried out the research which highlights a range of landscapes from Cumbrian moorland to Sussex downland, said it was “ridiculous” that people often had to trespass to reach areas where they had a legal right to roam.
“The absurdity of access islands is a clear example of why our current system of access rights in England is broken. Often people don’t know where they have a right to go in the countryside,”
