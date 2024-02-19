Road project promising access to Indigenous Waorani is ushering in deforestation

A new road connecting eight Indigenous Waorani communities to urban centers in Ecuador’s Pastaza province aims to improve access to the interior of the Amazon and reduce transportation costs. But while it promises savings in time and costs, the environment and local communities may end up paying a high price, says Gilberto Nenquimo, president of the Waorani Nation, or NAWE. The 42-kilometer (26-mile) road begins at the Nushiño River before winding west across thick Amazonian jungle to reach the eight Waorani communities in the interior, including the community of Toñampade. First approved in 2018, there are 28.3 km (17.6 mi) left of the road to complete. Progress of the Nushiño-Toñampade road. Case 1 and Case 2 show the exact locations of deforestation identified by the Kenguiwe. Image by ACA / MAAP. However, the project has been put on hold since July 2022, after the Waorani Organization of Pastaza (OWAP) found evidence of deforestation along the route and issued a complaint to the environment ministry. A recent report by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) has revealed the extent of damage, spanning 5.8 hectares (14.3 acres) across two separate areas of primary forest. At one of these sites, a 50-meter-high (164-foot) mud pile that was formed during the construction of the road collapsed due to heavy rainfall. “The mudslide was huge,” Nenquimo said by phone. “It came down and killed all the plants and trees that existed there at the time.” According to Nenquimo, the government has failed to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

