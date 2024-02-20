Can ecotourism protect Raja Ampat, the ‘Crown Jewel’ of New Guinea?

Raja Ampat on the Bird’s Head Peninsula of far northwestern New Guinea is often called the “crown jewel” of the region. This equatorial archipelago contains probably the world’s greatest concentration of marine biodiversity due in part to a huge network of marine protected areas covering more than 20,000 square kilometers (7,700 square miles). On this episode of the Mongabay Newscast, documentary filmmaker Wahyu Mul details the benefits and challenges of ecotourism for the Raja Ampat district of Indonesian Papua. Then, longtime resident and resort owner Max Ammer details the projects of his Raja Ampat Research and Conservation Centre, which trains and employs local communities in a variety of skills while aiding visiting foreign researchers with logistics and accommodation. Finally, veteran birder Benny Mambrasar guides the Mongabay team into the forest on Waigeo Island, where two endemic species of birds-of-paradise make an appearance. Listen here: While the recent ecotourism boom is bringing new revenue streams to local communities, vigilance is needed to preserve its invaluable ecosystems and prevent the displacement of Papuans, as the Indonesian central government pushes forward a development plan that has split the region into five new provinces, sources say. Benny Mambrasar adjusts a telescope on an early morning viewing session to catch a glimpse of the red bird-of-paraside. Photo by Mike DiGirolamo/Mongabay. For additional regional context, the Mongabay Explores podcast published a seven-part series on the island of New Guinea’s conservation issues, challenges and solutions in 2022. Listen to the first episode here. Subscribe to or follow…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay