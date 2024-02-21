Beef trade risks key Brazil ecosystem – campaigners

From BBC
Published1 hour ago
Beef production by three of the world’s biggest meatpackers has been linked to illegal deforestation in Brazil’s Cerrado, according to campaigners.
The savannah, which featured in Planet Earth III, hosts 5% of Earth’s species and is a buffer against global warming.
In one part of the Cerrado, nearly half of the farms supplying the companies had cut down trees, the Global Witness investigation suggests.
The companies, JBS, Minerva and Marfrig said they acted in line with local law.
The Cerrado sits next to the Amazon but unlike its neighbouring habitat has not been afforded the same protections. An upcoming EU law to reduce the import of products from deforested land does not include much of the Cerrado, as it is not considered a forest under the legislation.
In the last year the rate of deforestation in the Amazon has halved whilst in the Cerrado it surged by 43% according to data from Brazilian space agency Inpe.
Simon Roach, senior investigative journalist from Global Witness, told the BBC: “Everyone knows that the Amazon is in crisis and it rightly has had attention from lawmakers and the public, but next door you have this very important ecosystem that has not been protected to the same extent.”
The Cerrado savannah is described by Sir David Attenborough in the BBC documentary series Planet Earth III as a “grassland paradise”. It