Hydropower in doubt as climate impacts Mekong Basin water availability

Shifting monsoonal climate patterns that affect the availability of water in the Mekong River Basin are raising questions among experts about the sustainability of hydropower as a long-term energy solution in the region. This was a major point of discussion at a recent online dialogue, hosted by the U.S.-based Stimson Center, in which regional experts reviewed the findings of hydrological monitoring carried out by the Mekong Dam Monitor over the course of the 2023 wet season, and looked ahead to what might unfold during the upcoming dry season. The Mekong Dam Monitor, a collaborative project between the Stimson Center and satellite research consultancy Eyes on Earth, tracks 55 of the largest dams throughout the Mekong and gathers hydrological information about the river basin using satellite imagery, data from water gauges, and surface wetness trends. Panelists at the Jan. 26 event analyzed the complex interactions between dams and climate, questioning whether hydropower presents an economically viable long-term energy solution given that increasingly dry wet seasons are likely to compromise the productivity of dams in the river basin. They also proposed recommendations for improved management of the pivotal watercourse that traverses six countries. Scores of hydropower dams have been built in recent decades to harness the river’s flow for energy production, including 13 major projects that span across the river’s entire mainstream channel, with hundreds more either planned or under construction. Dams holding back water during the wet-season months to refill reservoirs have exacerbated severe droughts experienced by people and ecosystems downstream;…This article was originally published on Mongabay

