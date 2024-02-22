Controversy brews over proposed dam on Kathmandu’s Bagmati River

KATHMANDU — The Bagmati River, coursing through Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, has transformed into a sewer canal in recent decades, with untreated raw sewage discharged into its waters. Officials are now drafting plans to rejuvenate the sacred river, which also passes through the revered Pashupatinath Temple, by building a dam 95-meters (311 feet) tall to collect rainwater during the wet season and release it in the dry. However, skeptics question the viability and long-term safety of such a dam, given the uncertainties posed by fragile geological conditions as well as climate change. As the dam may not jeopardize millions of lives, and also inundate one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, they call on the government to look for alternatives. “The plan is to build a 95-meter-tall concrete face rockfill dam [CFRD] in the headwaters of the Bagmati inside the Shivapuri National Park,” said Nischal Chhatkuli, engineer and information officer at the Bagmati improvement project. “The project decided to pursue the idea of the dam after different studies conducted by various international agencies in the past few decades suggested that this could be one of the most suitable options,” he added. Rain is the key source of water for the Bagmati, which makes it different from most of the other rivers in the country. Unlike the perennial snow-fed rivers in the Himalayas, the Bagmati is fed by spring water. But due to unplanned urbanization, the paving over of large areas in the basin, and the construction of roads…This article was originally published on Mongabay

