Low implementation of land use maps in the Andean countries | Chapter 4 of “A Perfect Storm in the Amazon”

Land-use maps and their explicit recommendations are most relevant on pioneer landscapes that are in the flux of change. Recommendations can provide sound information and support an expanding agricultural production system; more often, however, they are ignored in a frenzy of land speculation. This is, unfortunately, the case in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia. Bolivia One of the most notable examples of zoning with positive and negative outcomes is the Plan de Uso de Suelos (PLUS) of Santa Cruz, Bolivia. The PLUS identified the productive capacity of the alluvial plain located east of the Río Grande, which was legally deforested over the following decade to create a soybean production landscape known as the ‘eastern expansion zone’. That same document classified a similarly flat alluvial landscape located to the north and west of the Río Grande as inappropriate for intensive agriculture due to poor drainage. Nonetheless, this seasonally flooded wetland was settled by farmers who drained the marshes to create a second soy production district known as the ‘northern expansion zone’. These two landscapes have made Bolivia into the ninth largest soybean producer in the world (Human Modified Landscape or HML #31). The PLUS was part of a larger strategy to promote sustainable development in the neoliberal phase of Bolivia’s recent history (1986–2005). It incorporated an element of quid pro quo, with multilateral agencies supporting the expansion and diversification of the rural economy by promoting intensive agriculture via deforestation on arable soils and forest conservation by creating protected areas and Indigenous reserves.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

