Whale song mystery solved by scientists

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Whale song mystery solved by scientists

From BBC

Published55 minutes ago

Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

Image source, Olga Filatova, University of Southern Denmark

By Helen Briggs and Victoria GillScience correspondents, BBC News

Scientists have worked out how some of the largest whales in the ocean produce their haunting and complex songs.

Humpbacks and other baleen whales have evolved a specialised “voice box” that enables them to sing underwater.

The discovery, published in the journal Nature, has also revealed why the noise we make in the ocean is so disruptive for these ocean giants.

Whale song is restricted to a narrow frequency that overlaps with the noise produced by ships.

“Sound is absolutely crucial for their survival, because it’s the only way they can find each other to mate in the ocean,” explained Prof Coen Elemans, of the University of Southern Denmark, who led the study.

Blue whales return to ‘safe’ tropical havenOrcas ‘learning from adults’ to target boatsStudy to measure the oceans’ ‘year of quiet’

“[These are some] of the most enigmatic animals that ever lived on the planet,” he told BBC News. “They are amongst the biggest animals, they’re smart and they’re highly social.”

This video can not be played

To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

Baleen whales are a group of 14 species, including the blue, humpback, right, minke and gray whale. Instead of teeth, the animals have plates of what is called baleen, through which they sieve huge mouthfuls of tiny creatures from the water.

Exactly how they produce

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment