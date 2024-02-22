With drop in illegal fishing comes rise in piracy, study in Indonesia finds

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government’s efforts to tackle illegal fishing in its vast waters have had the unintended consequence of driving an increase in maritime piracy, according to a new study. The decades-long campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is aimed at cracking down on activities that cost the country billions of dollars in losses annually. However, these measures — ranging from establishing fishing quotas for local and foreign vessels, to limiting destructive gear — appear to have boosted pirate attacks, particularly in waters with high vessel traffic like the Malacca Strait, according to the study published Feb. 3 by researchers from Indonesia, Canada and the U.S. “If you take a unilateral approach and don’t deal with the root causes of these issues, such as food insecurity, poverty, and joblessness, government efforts to counter the illicit harvesting of marine resources at the local level can inadvertently shift effort from fishing to piracy,” said study co-author Maria Lourdes D. Palomares, project manager of the Sea Around Us, a research initiative at the University of British Columbia. “To our knowledge, this is the first study to establish a negative association between maritime piracy incidents at the local level and illegal fishing. At least in Indonesia, the two practices are substitutive,” she said in a statement. One of Indonesia’s high-profile measures against illegal fishing has been to seize suspect vessels and blow them up at sea. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The researchers looked at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay