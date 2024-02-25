“De-influencers” Ring The Alarm On The Environmental Impacts Of Overconsumption

From NPR

In the last few years, a new trend has emerged on social media: De-influencers.

Instead of selling, de-influencers encourage their followers to stop buying things they don’t actually need. De-influencers are also using this trend as an opportunity to raise awareness about the negative impact of overconsumption on the environment.

From plastic packaging to useless gadgets that end up in landfills, over-consumption doesn’t just have a negative effect on our wallets – but also on our planet and climate change.

We look at what role can de-influencers play in helping address climate change and spreading the message of sustainable living.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt)

