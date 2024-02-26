Gills Aloud? Tiny fish found making very big noise

From BBC
Published52 minutes ago
A tiny, transparent fish makes a sound as loud as a jackhammer, scientists have discovered.
They were prompted to investigate after hearing mysterious clicking noises coming from the fish tanks in their lab.
They found that the fish, Danionella cerebrum, drums out a powerful rhythm on an organ called a swim bladder.
In the waters close to the fish, it taps out 140 decibels, which is as loud as a gunshot.
Researchers believe the 12mm long species is the loudest fish for its size yet found.
They believe the drumming may be a form of social communication.
In most of nature’s realms, the bigger the animal the louder the noise.
Under the water it’s a different story – where the miniscule marine species is now one of the noisiest yet discovered.
Scientists have known that other creatures, such as the aptly named pistol shrimp can create very loud noises as they hunt other species, up to around 200 decibels.
Danionella is valued by science as its transparency means you can see its brains in action and this allows researchers to closely study its behaviour,
But while working