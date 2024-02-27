Smallest wildcat of the Atlantic Forest faces enormous threats

In October 2022, Paraguay hosted the ODESUR South American Games for the first time. The event proved a great success, and from the outset, people flocked to the games, largely thanks to the animal that was chosen to be the competition’s unusual mascot — the southern tiger cat (Leopardus guttulus). This charming but little-known creature quickly endeared itself to the public, and the local media were quick to report on where it lives, what kind of cat it is and the growing problems with its habitat. The ODESUR Games highlighted that, although choosing the southern tiger cat as a sports mascot might seem unusual, so little is known about it. Slightly larger than a domestic cat, this yellow-toned, black-spotted felid prowls the Atlantic Forest that stretches from Paraguay to Argentina and Brazil, even reaching the easternmost tip of Bolivia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says its total population is around 6,000, and lists the animal as vulnerable. The main threat throughout the Atlantic Forest is large-scale deforestation, explains Víctor Martínez, a researcher, member of the Paraguayan Association of Mastozoology and manager of protected areas with the Itaipú Dam, a hydroelectric plant shared by Paraguay and Brazil. But as is the case with all small felids in the region, not much research has been conducted on the southern tiger cat. Until very recently, it was believed the southern tiger cat (Leopardus guttulus) was a subspecies of the oncilla (L. tigrinus). This shows how difficult it is to tell…This article was originally published on Mongabay

